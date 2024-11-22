Texans Defender Compared to LeBron James
The Houston Texans have one of the best front sevens in the NFL, and the addition of Danielle Hunter has been a positive one for the defense.
Hunter had two sacks in the team's latest win against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing his total to 7.5 on the season.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud compared Hunter to LeBron James with his impact on the game.
"His presence is felt. Now I understand why LeBron [James] got so many foul calls until he became a Laker. Now I see why he gets so many fouls is that he is so dominant, and you have to hold him or you have to do something to stop a fast break. Same thing with [DE] Danielle [Hunter], he is so dominant that you have to do something to chip him or do something to knock him off his game. I'm not saying he LeBron, but he’s up there though, for sure," Stroud said.
With Will Anderson Jr. coming back from injury, he and Hunter will have a chance to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in the final few games of the season.
Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
