Texans Daily

Texans Defender Compared to LeBron James

The Houston Texans have a LeBron James on their hands.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) attempts a pass as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) attempts a pass as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have one of the best front sevens in the NFL, and the addition of Danielle Hunter has been a positive one for the defense.

Hunter had two sacks in the team's latest win against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing his total to 7.5 on the season.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud compared Hunter to LeBron James with his impact on the game.

READ MORE: Texans Hoping to Fix Problems vs. Titans

"His presence is felt. Now I understand why LeBron [James] got so many foul calls until he became a Laker. Now I see why he gets so many fouls is that he is so dominant, and you have to hold him or you have to do something to stop a fast break. Same thing with [DE] Danielle [Hunter], he is so dominant that you have to do something to chip him or do something to knock him off his game. I'm not saying he LeBron, but he’s up there though, for sure," Stroud said.

With Will Anderson Jr. coming back from injury, he and Hunter will have a chance to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in the final few games of the season.

Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Gets Massive Injury Update Before Titans Game

• Micah Parsons Questions Texans' Contender Status After Cowboys' Recent Loss

• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News