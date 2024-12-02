Texans Daily

Texans Finish Strong vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans have struggled in the second half all season long, but that wasn't the case against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 23-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 inside EverBank Stadium.

At halftime, the Texans only led 6-3, needing a strong second-half performance to seal the win. Even though the Texans had struggled in second halves throughout the season, fortunes were reversed against the Jaguars.

READ MORE: What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence

“Now the story is flipped," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said postgame. "We can score in the second half. Tried to save our points for the second half this week. No, really our offense did a good job there. We settled for some field goals early in the first half. The defense I thought did a good job of holding their offense as well. Coming out of the second half, just to see us go down and drive, that's been an emphasis for us. And it’s nothing different, our guys just executed and made the plays that were there for us in the second half.”

The Texans will look to continue their second-half success after their Week 14 bye when they return to the field at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

READ MORE: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Escape With Win vs. Jaguars

• Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards

• Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Hit Leads to Brawl vs. Jaguars

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News