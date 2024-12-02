Texans Finish Strong vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 23-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 inside EverBank Stadium.
At halftime, the Texans only led 6-3, needing a strong second-half performance to seal the win. Even though the Texans had struggled in second halves throughout the season, fortunes were reversed against the Jaguars.
READ MORE: What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
“Now the story is flipped," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said postgame. "We can score in the second half. Tried to save our points for the second half this week. No, really our offense did a good job there. We settled for some field goals early in the first half. The defense I thought did a good job of holding their offense as well. Coming out of the second half, just to see us go down and drive, that's been an emphasis for us. And it’s nothing different, our guys just executed and made the plays that were there for us in the second half.”
The Texans will look to continue their second-half success after their Week 14 bye when they return to the field at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
READ MORE: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Escape With Win vs. Jaguars
• Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards