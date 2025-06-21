Houston Texans Free Agent Signing Reveals First Thoughts of Team
During the 2025 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans did a bit of work to their wide receiver position, whether that be through trades, free agency, or even the draft with a pair of Iowa State wideouts coming aboard, this pass catching unit is primed to look a bit different for the year ahead than what whas presented the year prior.
And among those new faces in the wide receiver room is one interesting veteran name who's had six years in the league: Braxton Berrios, who signed a one-year contract to Houston earlier this offseason to give this group another depth option at wideout who also presents value on the special teams unit.
And so far for Berrios, it seems to be nothing short of a positive experience since joining Houston's roster, as revealed during an interview on Texans Radio.
"It's been awesome," Berrios said. "This facility, this coaching staff, the team, it's been a very easy transition, knowing a decent amount of guys before getting here. And then, obviously, once OTAs started, seeing everybody, and getting to know the rest of the crew, we have an amazing group here."
Berriors most recently played with the Dolphins, where he was for two total seasons to play in 22 total games, logging 27 receptions, 238 yards, and one touchdown.
Now, following over half a decade in the AFC East, Berrios now finds himself in the AFC South on his third-career team, seemingly off to a pretty good start with a brand new situation in a wide receiver room led by the likes of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk.
Berrios and the Texans will get their next shot to suit up on the field for the Texans once training camp finally rolls around for Houston, set to take place come mid-to-late July.
