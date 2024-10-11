Texans' Game Statuses Revealed For Patriots Matchup
The Houston Texans are rolling up on a big matchup against the New England Patriots. With their opponent coming into the game with a rookie quarterback and first-time starter, there's a big chance to come away with an establishing win. Running back Joe Mixon could be making his return to the gridiron after missing Wednesday's practice and working his way back since then.
While Houston is 4-1 on the season, they've had to squeak by a few of their victories. They certainly haven't looked the part as a dominant team, but they've done what's important and that's find ways to win ball games.
Now, with star wide receiver Nico Collins out for the next four games, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to need as much help from his supporting cast as he can get. The team getting as healthy as possible is the best route to a victory over the Patriots on Sunday.
Here's the game status for different Texans' players:
OUT:
- CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
- S Jimmie Ward, groin
- WR Robert Woods, foot
QUESTIONABLE:
- DE Derek Barnett, shoulder
- RB Joe Mixon, ankle
- LB Kurt Hinish, calf
The Texans' injury report is much improved from where it was at the start of the week. Mixon's potential return is a huge positive for the Texans. Returning their star running back would elevate the rushing attack and, in turn, improve the overall offense.
With Woods not playing, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie will have to step up, collectively, in the WR3 spot to support Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell with Collins being sidelined for an extended period of time.
