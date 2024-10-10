Texans Need Stefon Diggs With Nico Collins Out
For most of his career before arriving to the Houston Texans, Stefon Diggs has been a No. 1 receiver in the offense.
But with Nico Collins playing out of his mind, Diggs has fallen into more of a secondary role. Now that Collins has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it's time for Diggs to move into his more natural position as the top threat in the offense.
“I think he is great," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "I definitely think that he is already a leader, but you can tell in practice today he knows his responsibility now with [WR] Nico [Collins] out. That is really with all of them, everybody has to step up, even myself included to pick up the slack where Nico isn’t playing. We definitely just have to hold each other accountable and just be better at that. He is definitely going to be at the forefront of that.”
READ MORE: Texans Coach Gives Take on Patriots' Drake Maye
So far this season, Diggs has 31 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns through the air, along with a rushing touchdown. Those numbers should be expected to increase as he takes on a bigger role.
Diggs will begin his tenure as the No. 1 wideout when the Texans visit the New England Patriots in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
READ MORE: Texans Present Tough Test for Patriots Rookie QB
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' Adversity Early in Season to Benefit Them Long Term
• Texans Offer Update on Injured LB
• Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?