Houston Texans Reveal Practice Squad
With the 32 NFL teams submitting their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, the Houston Texans and their compadres can begin to set up their 16-player practice squads.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans have filled out most of their practice squad with the following players: defensive end Zeke Turner, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive tackle Marcus Harrison, defensive end Solomon Byrd, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, offensive lineman Kilian Zierer, fullback Troy Hairston, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, offensive tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Max Tooley.
The Texans will have six more spots on the practice squad that they can use to sign players from their training camp roster or other teams. Having six open spots gives them flexibility to find players in other places.
The team wanted to bring back defensive linemen Ali Gaye and McTelvin Agim, but they each signed with the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster and Indianapolis Colts practice squad, respectively.
The Texans are beginning to prepare for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. CT.
