Texans Daily

Houston Texans Reveal Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are beginning to put together their practice squad.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (88) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (88) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the 32 NFL teams submitting their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, the Houston Texans and their compadres can begin to set up their 16-player practice squads.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans have filled out most of their practice squad with the following players: defensive end Zeke Turner, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive tackle Marcus Harrison, defensive end Solomon Byrd, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, offensive lineman Kilian Zierer, fullback Troy Hairston, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, offensive tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Max Tooley.

READ MORE: Why Houston Texans Cut Former Dallas Cowboys WR

The Texans will have six more spots on the practice squad that they can use to sign players from their training camp roster or other teams. Having six open spots gives them flexibility to find players in other places.

The team wanted to bring back defensive linemen Ali Gaye and McTelvin Agim, but they each signed with the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster and Indianapolis Colts practice squad, respectively.

The Texans are beginning to prepare for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Release Former First-Round Pick Cornerback

• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy

• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams

• Former Dallas Cowboys Star Praises Houston Texans WR

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News