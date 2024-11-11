Texans Grab 5 Interceptions, But Fall on Last-Second FG to Lions
The Houston Texans are shaking their heads after a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.
The Texans started off hot, scoring 10 points on the first two drives and building a lead. The advantage grew in the second quarter, after three more scoring drives, including a touchdown to John Metchie III from C.J. Stroud with 12 seconds to go in the half.
Despite having a 23-7 lead at halftime and picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times during the game, Detroit managed to put together some scoring drives in the second half.
A pair of touchdowns from running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the game, and then a last-second field goal from 52 yards out by Jake Bates sealed the win for the Lions.
The loss for the Texans is disappointing, especially considering how well the defense played. However, the offense couldn't capitalize, which led to Houston's second straight loss.
The Texans will look to end their losing streak in Week 11 when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
