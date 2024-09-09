Texans Daily

Texans Grab AFC South Lead After Week 1

The Houston Texans find themselves atop the AFC South after one game.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off to Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans find themselves in a familiar position after Week 1's Sunday games.

After the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 29-27, they grabbed a critical first win in divisional play. That could come in handy especially at the end of the season when tiebreakers can dictate who makes the playoffs and who sits on the couch.

But not only did the Colts fall short of a win, so did the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, both of whom had two-score leads in the first half of their respective games.

The Jags took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but touchdowns from Miami Dolphins stars Devon Achane and Tyreek Hill closed the gap, and a last-second field goal from Jason Sanders gave Jacksonville its first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, the Titans had a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter after Will Levis threw a touchdown to Chig Okonkwo. However, a blocked punt and an errant pick-six fueled a 24-17 Chicago Bears comeback win.

Now, the Texans have some cushion in the division, and they should look to make the most of it.

