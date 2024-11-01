Texans Have Bright Spot Despite Loss vs. Jets
The Houston Texans wide receiver depth was put to the test in their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets after Nico Collins remained on injured reserve and Stefon Diggs was ruled out for the year following a tear of his ACL.
With Collins and Diggs out, Tank Dell stepped up with six catches for 126 yards in the loss.
Dell appears ready to take over as a prime contributor for the offense, but quarterback C.J. Stroud is hoping to get some of his other receivers involved as well.
"It was evident that he had to step up big time and he made a lot of big plays for us. We got to keep that up. I thought Metchie (John Metchie III) did a good job and Rob (Robert Woods) and Hutch (Xavier Hutchinson), but we got to find a way to get those guys more involved. It starts with me making throws, we got to put those guys in a position to win and they were winning a lot of routes. It's just that we got to be able to protect too. There are a ton of things we can sit here and rattle about but yeah, a lot of things need to be fixed," Stroud said postgame.
The Texans will have an opportunity to get things fixed with some extra time off before their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
