Texans Star Questionable vs. Vikings, Final Injury Report Revealed
The Houston Texans are going to be rolling into their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road a little thin. Throughout the week of practice, the injury report has been qutie full, even if most are limited participants.
The most notable Texans injury is Joe Mixon and his potential absence with an ankle problem. Following what he believed to be a hip-drop tackle, Mixon is doubtful for Sunday's contest with an ankle injury.
- RB Joe Mixon, Ankle - DNP (Doubtful)
- DB Kris Boyd, Hip - FP
- WR Nico Collins, Hip/Foot - FP
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder - FP
- C Jarrett Patterson, Calf - DNP (Questionable)
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring - DNP (OUT)
- C Juice Scruggs, Groin - LP (Questionable)
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Shin - FP
- TE Dalton Schultz, Ankle - FP
- DB M.J. Stewart, Knee - LP (Questionable)
- CB Kamari Lassiter, Elbow - FP
The most notable takeaway on the injury report in it's entirety is the injuries to the running back position. Mixon is questionable and his backup, Dameon Pierce, is out for the contest. Cam Akers will get the start in the backfield and Dare Ogunbowale will provide backup services for him.
The report is quite lengthy, but plenty of formerly limited participants were good to go in Friday's practice. They'll be ready to go on Sunday as the Texans look to remain undefeated on the season.
While the Texans will be facing superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings will be without Jordan Addison in the contest, as he's listed as OUT on Sunday.
