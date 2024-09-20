Texans vs. Vikings: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Houston Texans are off to a strong start to their 2024 season starting 2-0 with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.
The start of the Texans season may be off to a good start, but there are areas where improvement will need to bee seen in order for the league to view them as legit contenders for the Super Bowl.
They will get the chance to continue improving this week when they head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings, who are also off to a surprising 2-0 start in large part due to the play of quarterback Sam Darnold, who has filled in admirably during the absence of first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.
With plenty of storylines to go around in this matchup, we have all the information you need for the Texans game against the Vikings here at TexansGameday.
READ MORE: Texans TE Out for Season, RB Questionable for Vikings Game
Texans vs. Vikings Kickoff Time
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sunday, September 22nd, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans vs. Vikings Preview
The 2-0 Houston Texans are set to visit the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings in a showdown of undefeated teams on Sunday. It isn't surprising to see the Texans sitting at 2-0 thus far into the 2024 season, but the Vikings with Sam Darnold as their starter have been a surprise, especially after beating the San Francisco 49ers just a week ago.
With both teams having strong momentum coming in, this game is bound to have viewers glued to their screens as there are several storylines in play. Outside of both teams starting 2-0, the added interest in the game will come from players playing their former teams including Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Danielle Hunter, and of course Stefon Diggs.
READ MORE: Texans Trade for Panthers RB in Mock Deal
Diggs is perhaps the biggest intrigue after forcing himself out of Minnesota a few seasons ago before heading to the Bills which kicked off the notion that Diggs might not be the best person to have in the locker room. He has done a lot to dispel that notion since his arrival in Houston and seems to have found a great head space since leaving Buffalo.
While both teams are dealing with injuries, most notably to two star players Joe Mixon and Justin Jefferson, they should be able to overcome those if either misses the game.
The Vikings have been balanced on both sides of the ball allowing for the offense to play freely and open and the defense has been versatile under Brian Flores who has his team playing great team ball after limiting the Giants and 49ers to a combined 23 points through their first two games.
The Texans have some holes that will need continued improvement, but they should be able to give Minnesota a run for their money on both sides of the ball. If the Texans' defense can play like they did a week ago against the Bears and the offense can show consistency against a strong defense then they will have a great chance to pull this one out especially having a clutch kicker like Fairbairn.
READ MORE: Texans Star Has Top Selling Jersey in NFL
Prediction For Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have been one of the most surprising teams thus far into the 2024 season after seeing their first-round quarterback get injured before the season began and having to insert Sam Darnold as the starter. The move has seemingly paid dividends as Darnold has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league while leading his team to 2-0.
The Houston Texans are still looking to prove they are top contenders in the league and getting off to a 3-0 start would do wonders especially if they win on the road against another undefeated team. Both squads are dealing with injury issues, most notably Joe Mixon and Justin Jefferson. It is unclear whether or not Mixon will suit up for the Texans after his ankle injury, while it looks like Jefferson should be available for the game, albeit not at 100%.
The Texans on paper are the better team, but this is their toughest opponent yet in 2024 and they will have to come away with a strong outing for them to pull this one out. Both teams have momentum here early in the season, but I think that the Texans make timely plays in order to pull out another close victory.
Texans 24, Vikings 21
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Coach Talks Joe Mixon Injury
• Texans HC Praises CB After First Career Interception
• Texans WR Leads NFL in Important Stat