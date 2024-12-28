Houston Texans Must Take Advantage Of Lessons Learned Amid Poor Form
The Houston Texans' 2024 season has gone far from what they might have expected. They've faced some brutal hits, particularly in the injury category.
After the Texans posted a 10-7 record in their first year with DeMeco Ryans as the head coach and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud under center, it was expected the Texans were going to be a contender this season.
Stroud hasn't quite taken the leap expected, though how much of that is his blame? The offensive line hasn't been good. The rushing game hasn't been particularly consistent. And offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik went from looking like a soon-to-be NFL head coach to now on the chopping block.
The good part? Stroud is still on his rookie contract. He's still a star quarterback. And the Texans can make the appropriate moves needed. With each passing game, it's clear the Texans are going to need to make an offensive coordinator change, and Slowik's success might have been because of Stroud's heroics.
Now, Houston can get back on track with one regular season game remaining as they've got a 9-7 record. But even with a win, they'd match their 2023 win total. They can win a playoff game like they did last season, but that success will be predicated on how much Stroud can do with mediocre play calling and poor form from his offensive line.
Also, Stroud's wide receiver corps is banged up. Tank Dell will miss all of next season. Stefon Diggs has been out for quite some time now with an ACL tear.
Many have come to call Stroud out for a second-year regression when he should have taken a leap, but there are so many working factors around him. It's on the Texans to equip him with the talent while he's on his rookie contract to build a contender. They tried. Their weapons have remained injured and the offensive line has been bad.
There is time though. There are lessons learned for the Texans both as they finish their 2024 campaign and as they approach another offseason of building around Stroud. The sky isn't falling in Houston.
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
• Will New Texans WR Diontae Johnson Debut vs. Ravens?
• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury