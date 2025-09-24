Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gets Honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Release
The Houston Texans shook up the NFL news cycle rolling into Week 4 of the season with their eye-catching release of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
After just three games, the Texans would opt to cut their veteran safety and trade acquisition from the summer after some internal concerns, leaving him to free agency as Houston moves forward with the tandem of Calen Bullock and M.J. Stewart now leading the back-end of the secondary for the time being.
Following the Texans' second practice leading up to their Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, head coach DeMeco Ryans would address the release of Gardner-Johnson, taking responsibility for the decision he would deem "unfortunate."
“Wish [C.J. Gardner-Johnson] the best. Unfortunate we moved on and, for me, every decision we make is always in the best interest of our team," Ryans said. "It’s my decision to move on. I know what’s best for my team.”
Reports detailed a variety of issues that surfaced around Gardner-Johnson in the locker room, including criticism of teammates, criticizing teammates' contracts, and complaints about his role in the secondary.
Thus, it didn't take too long for Houston to sever ties with their veteran defensive back as someone who might not have been the right fit in the locker room.
For Ryans, the decision comes back to being wired with a team-first mentality; a mindset he's exemplified since arriving to the Texans in 2023, and a trait he requires from his guys once they walk into the facility.
"I have a great pulse of our team. I know our locker room. I know what's going on with and around our team. I'm always keen and aware of what's going on, and that's what it should be as a head coach," Ryans said. "My first team rule for our guys is always protect the team, and that starts with me as a head coach to making sure everybody is on the same page with being a team-first mentality."
"I've said that from my opening press conference here, and that will always be me. It will always be about the team. It will never be about one person. It will never be about me, personally. It's just collectively, as a team, that's how you go win. That's how you do great things."
Gardner-Johnson seemingly wasn't the fit for those requirements, and now finds himself searching for what will be his third team in the NFL across the past year.
Ryans doesn't see it as a surprise for himself or for his players. Though if it is, that's simply the nature of the business.
"I don't think it was a surprise. If it is, that's the league. There's always surprises each and every year in the league. So, if it's a surprise to them, it's okay... We're moving forward and focused on how we can beat the Titans."
For Gardner-Johnson, he'll certainly gain some interest on the open market following his release from a few teams looking for a boost in the secondary. But as for the Texans, Ryans and Co. have called the experiment quits.