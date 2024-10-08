Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Rising After Win vs. Bills?

The Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates after the Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates after the Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are one of a handful of teams with four wins in five weeks after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-20 at NRG Stadium over the weekend.

With the win, the Texans have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC, one game back of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr released his new power rankings, which saw the Texans come in at No. 8, two spots higher than the previous week.

READ MORE: Texans' Adversity Early in Season to Benefit Them Long Term

"There were a lot of very important and meaningful things that happened for the Texans in this game, but honestly, watching a player joyfully and carelessly pull off a beautiful RKO in the middle of a game tells me all I need to know about Houston and where this team is at. It’s a headspace that coaches work a lifetime to achieve," Orr writes.

The only teams to rank higher than the Texans were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and the defending champion Chiefs.

The Texans will look to move up the ranks in Week 6 when they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

READ MORE: Texans WR Nico Collins Gets Crucial Injury Update

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation

• Texans Win on Last-Second FG vs. Bills

• C.J. Stroud Throws 67-Yard Touchdown Bomb to Nico Collins vs. Bills

C.J. Stroud Struggles Late, But Texans Coach Still Proud

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News