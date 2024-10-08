NFL Power Rankings: Texans Rising After Win vs. Bills?
The Houston Texans are one of a handful of teams with four wins in five weeks after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-20 at NRG Stadium over the weekend.
With the win, the Texans have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC, one game back of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr released his new power rankings, which saw the Texans come in at No. 8, two spots higher than the previous week.
"There were a lot of very important and meaningful things that happened for the Texans in this game, but honestly, watching a player joyfully and carelessly pull off a beautiful RKO in the middle of a game tells me all I need to know about Houston and where this team is at. It’s a headspace that coaches work a lifetime to achieve," Orr writes.
The only teams to rank higher than the Texans were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and the defending champion Chiefs.
The Texans will look to move up the ranks in Week 6 when they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
