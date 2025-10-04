Texans Place DT on Injured Reserve
Among the Houston Texans’ multiple roster moves ahead of Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, they've also opted to place one of their front seven members on Injured Reserve.
According to a team release, the Texans have placed defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi on Injured Reserve, forcing him out of the action for at least the next four weeks.
The move was announced along with the Texans' decisions to officially sign offensive tackle Trent Brown, as well as elevating defensive backs Damon Arnette and Jalen Mills to the gameday roster vs. Baltimore.
Fatukasi was a new entry on the Texans' practice report leading up to Week 5 in Baltimore as a DNP due to a shoulder injury. He would go on to miss three-straight practices, be ruled out vs. the Ravens, and now will be out for at minimum, a quarter of the season.
That four-game absence will leave Fatukasi out vs. the Ravens, then against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos after the Texans' Week 6 bye on the horizon.
Fatukasi has been on the Texans since signing in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. The 2018 seventh-round pick has appeared in 90 career games with the Texans, Jaguars, and New York Jets.
This season with Houston, Fatukasi has played in four games and started in one, posting eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
With Fatukasi out for the foreseeable future, the Texans' defensive line group will be slimmed down to Sheldon Rankins, Mario Edwards Jr., Tim Settle Jr., and Tommy Togiai for Week 5 and onwards.
Fatukasi far from the only name currently residing on a lengthy Injured Reserve list for the Texans after the first four weeks, as he'll now be joining wide receiver Justin Watson, fullback Jakob Johnson, cornerback Jaylin Smith, and tight end Cade Stover on the sidelines for at least Week 5.
Keep an eye on how the Texans approach the coming days following their road bout vs. the Ravens, as they may look to add another depth piece in the defensive trenches amid their new extended absence.