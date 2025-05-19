Houston Texans' Playmaking Addition Stands Out as Massive Impact Move
After trading out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans were able to grab multiple difference-makers in day two of the draft. General manager Nick Caserio took a swing on offensive tackle Aireontae Ersey, who could eventually turn into a franchise tackle at the next level.
But even though the team's wide receiver core had several changes this offseason, it's former Iowa State receiver and second-round pick Jayden Higgins that can truly be a key piece for the future.
Throughout his collegiate career, Higgins accumulated over 3,000 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns between his time at Eastern Kentucky and Iowa State. At 6-foot-4, 215 lbs, the prolific wideout was able to use his combination of size and athleticism to win at all levels of the field. However, Higgins' main concern that many identified throughout the draft process was if he could be a true "X" receiver at the next level due to his struggles to separate on film.
This trend of tall receivers and their lack of seperation has been common as of recent. In the 2024 NFL Draft, two prospects that were labeled with this concern were Buffalo Bills' Keon Coleman and Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette. Both players were put into situations where their respective teams lacked a true top receiver, which made it extremely tough for them to establish themselves in year one.
Luckily, Higgins will be walking into an ideal spot with the Texans, as star wideout Nico Collins relieves him of that pressure. In addition to Collins, Houston also made a huge splash this offseason by trading for former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk, which will allow for the rookie to develop in his first season.
Despite the incredible depth in the pass catching department, Higgins should have a role in the offense next season. Kirk, when healthy, will likely play a majority of his snaps in the slot, which means the former Cyclone could be in the running for the "Z" position alongside Collins. Prior to his season-ending injury in 2024, Stefon Diggs excelled in that role for Houston's passing attack. While Collins and Tank Dell were used downfield, Diggs found success in short and intermediate routes.
If newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Caley wants to get the most out of his young receivers in year one, he must use him in both the slot and as a flanker to ensure proper development. According to Reception Perception, Higgins had a 100 percent success rate on screens and a 83.3 percent success rate on curl routes in 2024. Ideally, Higgins could develop into a versatile deep threat like we saw at Iowa State, but for now, Caley needs to ease him into the NFL this year.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: C.J. Stroud's Discouraging Ranking Could Spell Bad News for Texans
MORE: Texans Land Painful Prediction That Will Enrage Houston Fans
MORE: Texans' Biggest Breakout Candidate for 2025 Revealed
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Shares Top Two Lessons From Danielle Hunter
MORE: Houston Texans Nearly Completed Another Blockbuster Trade