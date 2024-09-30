Texans Daily

Texans RB Praised After Game-Winning TD Against Jaguars

The Houston Texans gave a game ball to running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are in the win column after a 24-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

With 18 seconds to go, quarterback C.J. Stroud found running back Dare Ogunbowale for the 1-yard touchdown, which gave the Texans the score they needed to win the game.

Coach DeMeco Ryans gave Ogunbowale his flowers after the win.

“Dare [Ogunbowale], he got the game ball, one of the game balls today because what a special play," Ryans said. "When we needed a play the most, to see him catch that pass and take off and get us on the plus side of the field, that was huge. Dare, again, everybody knows the touchdown he caught, but Dare's a guy who's doing it the right way, and a guy that we can count on. Those are the guys who I want out there, guys that we can count on, we can trust, and they're dependable.”

Even though it was a simple 1-yard touchdown where Stroud had Ogunbowale wide open, it's plays like that where the differences are made, and the Texans are winners because of that play.

Ogunbowale stepped up with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce out, putting purpose to the "next man up" mentality. Because he answered the call when his number was called, the Texans got one step closer to the Super Bowl, and that energy can be infectious in the locker room.

