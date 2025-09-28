Texans RB Nick Chubb Makes Unique NFL History vs. Titans
Nick Chubb made some notable history during the Houston Texans' Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
After eclipsing 16 yards in the middle of the first half vs. the Titans, Chubb has now become the sixth-active running back to log over 7,000 career rushing yards, and just the 71st in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
It's a major mark for the Texans' veteran running back, who etches his name further into the all-time running back numbers just four games into his tenure with Houston.
He joins an exclusive club of active running backs to have surpassed that mark as well, including the likes of Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley. Impressive stuff for the 29-year-old.
Of course, a vast majority of those yards came during his time with the Cleveland Browns, 6,843 to be exact, but Chubb has also remained a strong factor in the Texans' offense in his opportunities.
Chubb has averaged over four yards a carry and has had a few explosive moments to supplement a relatively limited Houston offense through the first quarter of the season.
He was signed to the Texans earlier this offseason from the Browns as an aid in the backfield behind last year's 1,000-yard rusher, Joe Mixon–– who's wound up on the PUP list for at least the first four games of the year, and doesn't have any signs of when his return this season might be.
While Mixon remains out of the fold, Chubb, along with rookie running back Woody Marks, have been the two backs to hold down the fort in the running back room.
During his first three games before his Week 4 matchup, Chubb has posted 34 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, that one score coming during the Texans' MNF matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Moving forward, it looks like Marks will command a bit more of a workload in the Texans' running back room, as he's outpaced Chubb in carries for Week 4, and has sustained a bit more work in the passing game as well. However, the veteran counterpart should by all means remain a steady force in the run game down the line this season.