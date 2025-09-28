Texans Eyeing Multiple Historic Milestones in Week 4 vs. Titans
The Houston Texans head into Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans with a critical matchup on tap, as both AFC South rivals stand both 0-3 on the year with a less-than-ideal start to the season, and hope to avoid a damaging last place in the division with a loss.
But in the midst of the Texans' second divisional matchup in a row, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of.
A few players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment entering Week 4 vs. Tennessee, and thus, could etch their name further into the history books of either the Texans franchise or the NFL entirely with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans back at home vs. the Titans:
Nick Chubb Hoping to Eclipse 7,000 Once Again
After entering last week just over 50 yards away from running over 7,000 career yards on the ground, Nick Chubb now heads into Week 4 just 16 yards away from becoming only the sixth-active running back in the NFL to reach that mark, and the 71st player in league history to claim the accomplishment.
Last week, Chubb had some limitations vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars; he only posted nine total carries on the day for less than 40 yards. This time vs. a Tennessee front should be smoother sailing, a group allowing the fourth-most yards on the ground in the NFL through three weeks (145.7).
Will Anderson Stamping Name Among Texans' Top Pass Rushers
With one sack vs. the Titans, Anderson will effectively join former Texans defensive ends J.J. Watt and Mario Williams as the only players through the franchise to log a sack in six consecutive games, including the regular season and playoffs.
Anderson's streak stretches back to last season, as the Texans' star edge rusher logged a combined 3.5 sacks through two postseason games vs. the LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. If able to get his fourth of the 2025 campaign vs. the Titans, Anderson will find his way further up the league leaderboard for this season's totals, along with etching his name in the Houston history books as well.
Dalton Schultz Can Join Elite Tight End Company
With a touchdown in Week 4 vs. the Titans, tight end Dalton Schultz would become the fifth tight end since 2020 to log 25 receiving touchdowns. That puts him in a group including Travis Kelce (41), Mark Andrews (40), George Kittle (34), and Hunter Henry (25).
Schultz heads into Week 4 coming off his best performance of the season, which could be a sign of good things to come this weekend. His previous matchup vs. Jacksonville led to a season-high five receptions on 39 yards, but he's still looking for his first score of the season through three weeks.
It may not look like it on the surface, but Schultz appears to be one of the more consistent contributors in the league at tight end when it comes to finding a nose for the end zone. With a touchdown vs. Tennessee, he can have the numbers to prove it, too.