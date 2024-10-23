Texans Face 'Huge Game' Against Colts
The Houston Texans hope to repeat history and beat the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season in Week 8.
The Texans took care of business on the road in the season opener against the Colts, and now they are going for a sweep with first place in the division on the line.
“This game is big this week," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The Colts coming into our house and it’s a game for first place. It’s a huge game for us and we have a bad taste in our mouth from last week. And so, we’re excited about this opportunity. And it’s what I told our guys, ‘You can’t get up for this game, then why are you here?’ So, this is a big game. Everybody understands the impact of this game and we’re excited to move on to this one.”
After losing their first two games, the Colts have won four of their last five and can now move back into first place in the AFC South with a win.
It's hard for any team to sweep a divisional opponent, but the Texans hope to defy the odds and cement their status as the best team in the AFC South.
