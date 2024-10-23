Texans Daily

Texans Face 'Huge Game' Against Colts

The Houston Texans have first place on the line against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a ball over Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a ball over Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans hope to repeat history and beat the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season in Week 8.

The Texans took care of business on the road in the season opener against the Colts, and now they are going for a sweep with first place in the division on the line.

READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Gets Real About Texans' Passing Game Struggles

“This game is big this week," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The Colts coming into our house and it’s a game for first place. It’s a huge game for us and we have a bad taste in our mouth from last week. And so, we’re excited about this opportunity. And it’s what I told our guys, ‘You can’t get up for this game, then why are you here?’ So, this is a big game. Everybody understands the impact of this game and we’re excited to move on to this one.”

After losing their first two games, the Colts have won four of their last five and can now move back into first place in the AFC South with a win.

It's hard for any team to sweep a divisional opponent, but the Texans hope to defy the odds and cement their status as the best team in the AFC South.

READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• WATCH: Packers Fan Fights Texans' Joe Mixon After Lambeau Leap Attempt

• Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD

• Texans Interception Leads to Second Joe Mixon TD vs. Packers

Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News