Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Chiefs Game
Given they will have a short week following this weekend's slate of games, the Houston Texans are playing a Saturday contest against the Kansas City Chiefs before they play a Christmas Day matchup. With a short week two weeks in a row, they've got to be cautious as it pertains to injuries.
The Texans have been littered with injuries on the season, and it could be their biggest issue by the time the postseason arrives.
There was a thought that the Chiefs would be without Patrick Mahomes, who left their recent game after a hard hit last weekend. However, he was a full participant on Wednesday.
Here is how the Texans' second injury report played out before the matchup:
Did not participate:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
- WR John Metchie III, shoulder
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
- TE Cade Stover, illness
Limited participant:
- RB Joe Mixon, ankle
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips, foot
It's encouraging that Joe Mixon is participating to any extent after leaving the last game with an ankle injury, similar to the one that left him sidelined for weeks earlier this season.
