Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Chiefs Game

The Houston Texans could be without a few key contributors against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (91) and teammates react after stopping Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on fourth down in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Given they will have a short week following this weekend's slate of games, the Houston Texans are playing a Saturday contest against the Kansas City Chiefs before they play a Christmas Day matchup. With a short week two weeks in a row, they've got to be cautious as it pertains to injuries.

The Texans have been littered with injuries on the season, and it could be their biggest issue by the time the postseason arrives.

There was a thought that the Chiefs would be without Patrick Mahomes, who left their recent game after a hard hit last weekend. However, he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Here is how the Texans' second injury report played out before the matchup:

Did not participate:

  • DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
  • WR John Metchie III, shoulder
  • OL Juice Scruggs, foot
  • TE Cade Stover, illness

Limited participant:

  • RB Joe Mixon, ankle
  • LB Del'Shawn Phillips, foot

It's encouraging that Joe Mixon is participating to any extent after leaving the last game with an ankle injury, similar to the one that left him sidelined for weeks earlier this season.

