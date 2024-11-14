Houston Texans Reveal Uniform Combo Ahead of Matchup With Dallas Cowboys
Last week the Houston Texans debuted their new 'Battle Red' uniforms and boy were they a sight to see. The candy paint red popped and the reinvigorated horns fit perfectly on the sides of the helmet.
This week the Texans will be looking to get back on track after losing two straight and three out of their last four when they make their way to "Jerry's World" in Texas to take on the struggling Cowboys in a primetime Monday Night Football matchup.
With the game set for Monday night, the Texans are gearing up to face their opponent and have revealed their jersey matchup for the primetime game, deciding to go with their all-navy blue fit with their traditional helmets.
The Texans only wore the all-navy look back in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers but they did wear the 'H-Town' navy uniforms with red and sky blue highlights during their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills - both of which turned out to be Texans' wins.
Houston has struggled on the offensive side of the ball as of late and that couldn't have been more prominent than in their game last week as it seemed they had figured things out before going completely dormant in the second half. They have relied heavily on the running game led by Joe Mixon but they will need more from C.J. Stroud, the offensive line, and the other skill positions to turn things around and the return of star wideout Nico Collins should help in that facet.
