Texans Daily

Texans Coach Praises Young WR

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is coming off of a career performance.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans wide receiver corps has taken a hit over the past few weeks, losing Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins for multiple weeks.

That has opened the door for players like John Metchie III, who has impressed coach DeMeco Ryans with his ability to embrace what is in front of him.

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Loss to Lions?

“Just keep owning whatever opportunities you get," Ryans said. "That's what it's all about. Whatever the opportunity is, it's just about maximizing that opportunity. It doesn't matter how many it is, it’s what are you doing with the ops that you get?”

That led to Metchie catching five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, marking the best game of his two years in the NFL.

Metchie is beginning to look like the player the Texans drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“The thing that stood out about Metch is just his progression over these past few weeks, just seeing him play with more speed, jumping off the football, running his routes, being more decisive with his route running, and also just beating man coverage with his feet," Ryans said. "He took the practice, he took the coaching points, he took it to the field, and he executed the right way. He showed up and made plays, especially big on third down. We knew they would play aggressive man coverage going into the game, so we talked about it all week. You're going to have to make competitive catches, and that's no better play made than in the endzone on the touchdown. The defender has his hands in there, but he goes up, aggressive hands, and makes a competitive catch. So, I'm just really proud of just his improvement and him taking the coaching, taking the practice to the field on Sunday.”

It's been a long journey for Metchie to get to this point after his cancer diagnosis and burial in the depth chart, but his opportunity is here now and he appears to be making the most of it.

READ MORE: Texans Clinging Onto Hope After Consecutive Losses

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season

• Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game

• Have the Houston Texans Odds To Win the AFC South Changed After Recent Skid?

What are the Houston Texans’ Playoff Percentage Chance After Loss to Lions?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News