Houston Texans Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Offensive Lineman
The Houston Texans have to do everything in their power to protect their franchise quarterback, C.J. Stroud. In his second season, the signal-caller from Ohio State seems poised to lead the club to the postseason for a second straight season.
Evidently, Stroud is going to have the Texans in the playoff conversation on a yearly basis, but Houston must equip him with the proper talent to do so. His weapons need to be sharp, but a stout offensive line is the most important position group for the Texans to focus on.
On Tuesday, the team signed a ten-year NFL veteran to the squad, signing offensive lineman Cameron Erving -- a Florida State product who is on his sixth franchise. He was a part of one of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team a few years back.
"Texans signed Cameron Erving following a successful workout, adding him to practice squad as well as D'Angelo Ross and releasing Desmond King and David Sharpe," Aaron Wilson shared on social media.
As KPRC2's Wilson reported, the team released Desmond King and David Sharpe to make the offensive front addition alongside D'Angelo Ross.
The Texans are rolling up on a contest up north against the Dallas Cowboys to determine the best team in Texas. Houston is in big need of winning the matchup as they are coming off two straight gut-wrenching losses.
