Texans Rookie TE Could See Bigger Role vs. Bears

The Houston Texans may count on Cade Stover for some added help against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover didn't see any stats in his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts, but that could change this week against the Chicago Bears.

Starting tight end Dalton Schultz has yet to practice this week as he deals with an ankle injury, which could mean added opportunities for Stover and Brevin Jordan.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud believes Stover is ready to contribute regardless of his role.

"Cade is somebody who’s very selfless," Stroud said. "He’s been like that since I met him. And he’s willing to do everything to win and I think he played great in his first game. It’s not easy going out there, not knowing – not getting a whole bunch of reps doing a new position but he attacked it and he really just wants to win and I love that dude. And I definitely do think he’ll be a huge part to this offense’s success.”

Stover, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, logged just 15 snaps on offense in the win against the Colts in Week 1, but that number will surely go up as the season goes on, especially if Schultz misses any time.

For a quarterback to have that much faith in a rookie is rare, and the Texans will have a chance to take advantage of that.

Jeremy Brener

