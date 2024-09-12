Colts HC Wants 'Unnecessary' Hits on Anthony Richardson Reviewed
The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in Week 1 to get off to a 1-0 start to the 2024 NFL season. They dominated the time of possession by using a newfound run-game at the hands of Joe Mixon.
Offensively, the Texans seem poised for a big season, as Mixon elevated the run game to compliment an incredible pass game with C.J. Stroud under center and a handful of elite weapons.
Defensively, there might be some concern, though. The Colts only had the ball for 20 minutes, though they kept the game close in their two-point loss. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen believes some of the defense's hits against Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson were questionable, too.
Earlier this week, Steichen revealed he wanted the NFL to take a look at some of the Texans' hits against the second-year quarterback.
In the current era of the NFL and players' safety, the same precautions and rules must be called consistently across the league, which is difficult to do with a judgemental call like roughing the passer. There always seems to be some level of controversy regarding the call.
It's fair for Steichen and the Colts to question the calls, as DeMeco Ryans and the Texans would be if the situation was flipped. They want to protect their second-year quarterback who projects to be a star and franchise player for the Colts, as any other team in that situation would want to do. This is even more so true when looking at Richardson having only played four games during his rookie season.
However, the result of the game is complete and the Texans are 1-0 on the season -- which is all that matters. They're building off a good Week 1 victory rolling into Week 2 and the Colts game is well behind them now as they prepare for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
