Texans Rule DB Out vs. Colts
The Houston Texans are getting ready to play in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, but they will do so without one of the members of their secondary.
According to KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans have ruled out defensive back M.J. Stewart, who has sat out of practice all week with a knee and quad injury.
Stewart, who turns 29 later this month, is a key player for the Texans mainly on special teams. He's played in over 500 special teams snaps since arriving in Houston in 2022.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises Colts Offense
With Stewart out, the Texans will likely look towards the practice squad for a replacement ahead of this weekend's game. Practice squad members can be elevated for the weekend games if the team chooses to do so. They can choose up to two players and they can only be elevated up to three times per season. Some candidates include rookie defensive back Mark Perry, cornerback D'Angelo Ross or linebacker Rashad Weaver.
The Texans are done with practice for the week, but they will soon face off against the Colts at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson
• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts
• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade