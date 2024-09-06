Texans Daily

Texans Rule DB Out vs. Colts

The Houston Texans will play shorthanded in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Daijun Edwards (31) fights off Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Daijun Edwards (31) fights off Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready to play in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, but they will do so without one of the members of their secondary.

According to KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans have ruled out defensive back M.J. Stewart, who has sat out of practice all week with a knee and quad injury.

Stewart, who turns 29 later this month, is a key player for the Texans mainly on special teams. He's played in over 500 special teams snaps since arriving in Houston in 2022.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises Colts Offense

With Stewart out, the Texans will likely look towards the practice squad for a replacement ahead of this weekend's game. Practice squad members can be elevated for the weekend games if the team chooses to do so. They can choose up to two players and they can only be elevated up to three times per season. Some candidates include rookie defensive back Mark Perry, cornerback D'Angelo Ross or linebacker Rashad Weaver.

The Texans are done with practice for the week, but they will soon face off against the Colts at 12 noon CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson

• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts

• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade

Texans Coach Speaks on C.J. Stroud Relationship

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News