Texans Rule Out Six Players vs. Colts
The Houston Texans are warming up against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players are not suiting up for the Week 8 matchup.
Both teams have released their inactive lists ahead of today's contest. Here's a look at the full list of inactives for both teams:
Colts: DE Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB), WR Anthony Gould, DE Isaiah Land, CB David Long, C Danny Pinter
The Colts don't have any notable inactives. The team will have running back Jonathan Taylor back today, and that should be a big boost for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of the offense.
Texans: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Myles Bryant, WR Steven Sims, ILB Henry To'oTo'o, FS Jimmie Ward
The Texans will be without their top two linebackers in Al-Shaair and To'oTo'o. This means that the team will look to rely on new signee Devin White, who is set to make his Texans debut against the Colts. Ward is out for his third game in a row as he deals with a groin injury.
Kickoff between the Colts and Texans is set for 12 noon CT.
