Texans Rule Out Six Players vs. Colts

The Houston Texans will miss a few players against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are warming up against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players are not suiting up for the Week 8 matchup.

Both teams have released their inactive lists ahead of today's contest. Here's a look at the full list of inactives for both teams:

Colts: DE Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB), WR Anthony Gould, DE Isaiah Land, CB David Long, C Danny Pinter

The Colts don't have any notable inactives. The team will have running back Jonathan Taylor back today, and that should be a big boost for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of the offense.

Texans: ILB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Myles Bryant, WR Steven Sims, ILB Henry To'oTo'o, FS Jimmie Ward

The Texans will be without their top two linebackers in Al-Shaair and To'oTo'o. This means that the team will look to rely on new signee Devin White, who is set to make his Texans debut against the Colts. Ward is out for his third game in a row as he deals with a groin injury.

Kickoff between the Colts and Texans is set for 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

