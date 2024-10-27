Colts vs. Texans: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Houston Texans are set to return home after a two-game road trip that saw them go 1-1 with their loss just last week in a hard-fought battle with the Green Bay Packers that came down to the wire.
Despite the loss, the Texans are still one of the top contending teams in the NFL owning a 5-2 record, good enough to sit atop the AFC South standings.
Today the Indianapolis Colts roll into town in a rematch of Week 1 that saw a wild shootout with the Texans pulling it out late thanks to C.J. Stroud finding Nico Collins for a late game-sealing touchdown.
Here is everything you need for today's rematch between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
Texans vs. Colts Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, October 27th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans vs. Colts Preview
Last week, the Houston Texans struggled offensively outside of the work that running back Joe Mixon was able to put in in their close loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled and the passing game as a whole has hit a bump in the road since Nico Collins landed on injured reserve. The likes of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will once again be asked to step up in his absence to try and help turn around the Houston passing attack.
The Indianapolis Colts put up a fight in the first matchup of the season, only losing in the last seconds of the game, and will be looking for revenge. The Colts are somewhat of an average team in the NFL at this point but possess an intriguing offense that relies heavily on the legs of running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson. When they do open up the passing game Michael Pittman Jr. is their go-to weapon.
Both teams enter this matchup relatively healthy with Azeez Al-Shaair and Jimmie Ward already being announced as OUT for the Texans while Henry To'oto'o is questionable to play with a concussion. As for the Colts, Genard Avery and Jaylon Charles have been ruled OUT while DeForest Buckner and Cameron McGrone are questionable.
The betting line per DraftKings currently favors the Texans by five points with the over/under sitting at a total of 45.
Prediction For Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Even though the Houston Texans have struggled throwing the ball recently I think that C.J. Stroud and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik have come together to help put together a game plan that will allow for the Houston passing attack to get back to where it should be while relying heavily on Joe Mixon's abilities out of the backfield.
The offensive line has been a struggle for the Texans this year and they will need to step up to give this offense a chance as the Colts will put up points. The defense should be able to hold just enough as they continue working towards their ceiling which had everyone raving about them before the start of the season.
Although the Colts are a tough team and could come away with a victory, I think that the Texans are still the better team and will get back to their normal ways today in a thrilling AFC South game.
Texans 28, Colts 21
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
