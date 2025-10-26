Texans, 49ers Reveal Multiple Key Inactives for Week 8 Showdown
There's set to be multiple names of note out of the picture for both the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for their Week 8 matchup on the horizon.
Here's the full inactives list for each side:
Houston Texans Inactives
- WR Nico Collins
- WR Christian Kirk
- QB Graham Mertz
- DE Darrell Taylor
- OT Trent Brown
- OT Jarrett Kingston
San Francisco 49ers Inactives
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Ricky Pearsall
- DL Yetur Gross-Matos
- OL Jake Brendel
- DL Bryce Huff
- RB Jordan James
- DL C.J. West
On the Texans side, the biggest name of mention is their star wide receiver, Nico Collins, who will miss his first game of the 2025 season with a concussion he suffered in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and will look to make his return vs. the Denver Broncos next weekend.
Veteran Christian Kirk will also be out for this one, making for his second straight missed contest with a hamstring injury––and his fourth game missed thus far this season. Reports suggest that Kirk should be back on the field in Week 9 vs. Denver, but for now, he'll be stuck to the sidelines.
With Kirk and Collins out, the Texans will likely turn to their rookie tandem of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, while also handing a few more targets to Xavier Hutchinson and tight end Dalton Schultz.
The Texans' pair of reserve tackles, Trent Brown and Jarrett Kingston, will also remain inactive for this one. Since they signed to the active roster earlier in the season, neither has yet to be elevated to the gameday roster for Houston.
Rookie quarterback Graham Mertz lands his typical inactive status, filling in as the Texans' emergency third quarterback.
The 49ers will also be without multiple critical names as well. Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will be down on the offensive side of the ball, leaving Mac Jones as the starter once again.
Their front seven will also be without two key depth pieces in defensive ends Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff––perhaps making the day just a bit easier for this Texans' offensive line that's faced a bit of ups and downs through six games.
Kickoff between the Texans and 49ers lands at 12 PM CT at NRG Stadium.
