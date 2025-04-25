Houston Texans' Second Round NFL Draft Plans Revealed by Insider
The Houston Texans traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, sending the 25th overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for three picks, one of which was a 2026 third-rounder.
The other two assets the Texans recouped were both in this year's draft, with the better of the two selections being the No. 34 pick early in the second round.
Houston was expected to take an offensive lineman or a wide receiver if it stayed put at No. 25, and apparently, nothing has changed for the Texans heading into Day 2.
NFL insider Tony Pauline has reported that Houston will be selecting a lineman or a wide out with its first of two second-round picks Friday evening.
"The Texans now own the selection immediately before the Titans, pick No. 34, after trading down with the New York Giants last night," Pauline wrote. "I'm told the Texans will go offense and take a receiver or a lineman with that choice."
Considering that Houston had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past year, many Texans fans are pounding the table for a tackle, with Minnesota's Airetontae Ersery representing the favorite. However, other Houston fanatics would prefer the team to select a weapon like Missouri's Luther Burden III to provide some more oomph for C.J. Stroud.
The Texans traded away perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, and they also lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs to free agency. Plus, fellow wide out Tank Dell will likely be sidelined for all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury.
Taking those things into consideration, it would be a shock if Houston didn't try to fill one of those two gaping holes at No. 34.
