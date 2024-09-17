Texans WR Leads NFL in Important Stat
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is picking up right where he left off last year.
After having a breakout 2023 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, Collins leads the league in receiving yards through two weeks with 252.
By averaging 126 yards per game, Collins is on pace to go over 2,000 yards, which is a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history. It's too early to determine what records he'll break this year, but coach DeMeco Ryans is pleased with his progress.
“Nico [Collins], he's been consistent," Ryans said. "He's been one of our most consistent guys since I first got here, watching Nico, watching the way he prepares throughout the week. He's always been the same person. Nico never gets too high or too low, Nico was always even keel, always consistent, and he shows up in clutch moments. He doesn't have to do anything different in a clutch moment. Nico was just being Nico, like he's making the plays that he makes. He's been lights out, again, this start of the year, he is having an outstanding year.”
READ MORE: Texans Rise in Latest Power Rankings
When the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, Collins' role was up in the air. But adding Diggs has helped him take some attention off of him from opposing defenses.
Houston's opponents now have to pick their poison. Do they want to be beat by Diggs or Collins? Or will they let Tank Dell be their executioner? No matter what, the opposing defense has a challenge when facing the Texans, and it's what makes them one of the scariest offenses in the NFL.
READ MORE: Texans' AFC South Lead Grows After Bears Game
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Fight Breaks Out After Texans’ Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams
• Texans Star RB Presses NFL After No-Call on Illegal Tackle
• C.J. Stroud Sends Positive Message to Caleb Williams After SNF