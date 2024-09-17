Texans Daily

Texans WR Leads NFL in Important Stat

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is one of the best in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is picking up right where he left off last year.

After having a breakout 2023 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, Collins leads the league in receiving yards through two weeks with 252.

By averaging 126 yards per game, Collins is on pace to go over 2,000 yards, which is a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history. It's too early to determine what records he'll break this year, but coach DeMeco Ryans is pleased with his progress.

“Nico [Collins], he's been consistent," Ryans said. "He's been one of our most consistent guys since I first got here, watching Nico, watching the way he prepares throughout the week. He's always been the same person. Nico never gets too high or too low, Nico was always even keel, always consistent, and he shows up in clutch moments. He doesn't have to do anything different in a clutch moment. Nico was just being Nico, like he's making the plays that he makes. He's been lights out, again, this start of the year, he is having an outstanding year.”

READ MORE: Texans Rise in Latest Power Rankings

When the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, Collins' role was up in the air. But adding Diggs has helped him take some attention off of him from opposing defenses.

Houston's opponents now have to pick their poison. Do they want to be beat by Diggs or Collins? Or will they let Tank Dell be their executioner? No matter what, the opposing defense has a challenge when facing the Texans, and it's what makes them one of the scariest offenses in the NFL.

READ MORE: Texans' AFC South Lead Grows After Bears Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Fight Breaks Out After Texans’ Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams

• Texans Star RB Presses NFL After No-Call on Illegal Tackle

• C.J. Stroud Sends Positive Message to Caleb Williams After SNF

• Justin Jefferson May Miss Texans Game

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News