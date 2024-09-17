Texans HC Praises CB After First Career Interception
The Houston Texans took down the Chicago Bears 19-13 in a hard-fought Sunday Night Football contest. Defense was the name of the game as each team only scored one offensive touchdown a piece.
The Texans' lone touchdown pass came from C.J. Stroud, as he connected with star wide receiver Nico Collins, who bullied his way into the end zone with his strength.
Getting stops against Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense is what eventually helped the Texans secure a victory. The seven sacks were sure a big help, which came by committee, but Houston also turned the Bears over twice, intercepting the rookie quarterback for both takeaways.
Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. pulled down one interception, whereas the other came from rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Following his first career interception, head coach DeMeco Tyans was quite complimentary of the Texans cornerback.
“It was really cool to see Kamari. The work that he's putting in is really cool to see him reap the benefits of that. Getting a pick is a matter of not just him, but it's the rush, speeding up the quarterback and it's Kamari having really good hands," Ryans explained.
The defensive line getting pressures beyond the seven sacks was crucial to forcing Williams into mistakes, but Lassiter also had to come away with a tough grab to make the interception.
"That was a difficult catch to make as well. So, it was a really nice play by him," Ryans continued. "But, man, credit to him, the kid has been consistent. I talk about it all the time, he’s been consistent where he needs to be every single play and he doesn't press to make plays. Some guys get in the spot and they try to press to make a play, make a play and then you end up putting yourself in a bad position. He's in the right position all the time and he benefitted yesterday from being able to make a pick.”
Lassiter continuing to make sound plays, even if it doesn't convert to interceptions, can really help bolster the Texans' secondary as they had some questions in that aspect leading up to the season.
