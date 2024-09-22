Texans Star RB Out vs. Vikings
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in hopes of remaining unbeaten, but there are a few players who won't get a chance to play today.
Here's a look at who is inactive from each team ahead of today's game:
Texans
WR John Metchie
CB Myles Bryant
RB Joe Mixon
RB Dameon Pierce
C Jarrett Patterson
LB Jamal Hill
DE Rashad Weaver
The biggest name on the inactive list is Joe Mixon, who has gotten off to a great start for the Texans so far this season. With his backup running back Dameon Pierce also on the sidelines, Cam Akers will draw the start against his former team while Dare Ogunbowale and undrafted rookie British Brooks may also be in the line to get some work.
In some good news, second-year center Juice Scruggs is back after missing last week and will make the start.
Vikings
WR Jordan Addison
CB Dwight McGlothern
ILB Ivan Pace
DE Levi Drake Rodriguez
T Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien (3rd QB)
OLB Dallas Turner
The biggest inactives on the list are wide receiver Jordan Addison, who sprained his ankle, and rookie linebacker Dallas Turner, who is dealing with a knee injury.
