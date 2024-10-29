Texans Daily

Texans Star Stefon Diggs Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Stefon Diggs' season is over for the Houston Texans after tearing his ACL.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans won't have star wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts and is now out for the season.

Diggs, who turns 31 next month, had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans this season.

Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Texans this offseason for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Houston will only get half of a season with the star receiver. Diggs re-structured his contract and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

With Diggs out and Nico Collins still shelved on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the Texans will have to rely on second-year pro Tank Dell, veteran Robert Woods and reserves Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III to catch passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud for the rest of the season.

The Texans may also decide to get involved in the trade market ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

The Texans are preparing to face off against the New York Jets for their Week 9 matchup in primetime on Thursday Night Football.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

