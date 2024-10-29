Texans Star Stefon Diggs Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Houston Texans won't have star wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts and is now out for the season.
Diggs, who turns 31 next month, had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans this season.
READ MORE: Texans WR Depth Needed More After Stefon Diggs Injury
Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Texans this offseason for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Houston will only get half of a season with the star receiver. Diggs re-structured his contract and is set to become a free agent this offseason.
With Diggs out and Nico Collins still shelved on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the Texans will have to rely on second-year pro Tank Dell, veteran Robert Woods and reserves Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III to catch passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud for the rest of the season.
The Texans may also decide to get involved in the trade market ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.
The Texans are preparing to face off against the New York Jets for their Week 9 matchup in primetime on Thursday Night Football.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on WR Stefon Diggs Knee Injury
• Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts
• DeMeco Ryans 'Really Proud' of Texans After Colts Game