Texans’ Star Wide Receiver Nico Collins Returns to Practice Ahead of Lions Game
Week 10 of the NFL season is approaching quickly, as game statuses are going to be released across the league ahead of a business Sunday slate of games. The Houston Texans are slotted in a primetime game against the 7-1 Detroit Lions.
Though nine games, the Texans are 6-3, including having lost two of their last three games, Evidently, they've struggled with superstar wide receiver Nico Collins sidelined on Injured Reserve. He's missed his four games, though, and is eligible to return.
On Wednesday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had quite a simple update on Collins' injury.
"[Collins] is doing well," Ryans said. "We'll see where he ends up."
On Friday, the superstar wideout made an appearance at practice, with his 21-day practice window now being open. He's designated to return off of Injured Reserve. Collins has been sidelined since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.
With 32 receptions on the season, Collins has 567 yards and three touchdowns while in his fourth season in the NFL. A return in the primetime matchup against the Lions seems unlikely with his return to practice coming so late in the week, though it's certainly encouraging that he's back on the gridiron with the squad.
