Texans Daily

Texans’ Star Wide Receiver Nico Collins Returns to Practice Ahead of Lions Game

The Houston Texans saw wide receiver Nico Collins hit the field ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Kade Kimble

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signals after a first down during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signals after a first down during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 10 of the NFL season is approaching quickly, as game statuses are going to be released across the league ahead of a business Sunday slate of games. The Houston Texans are slotted in a primetime game against the 7-1 Detroit Lions.

Though nine games, the Texans are 6-3, including having lost two of their last three games, Evidently, they've struggled with superstar wide receiver Nico Collins sidelined on Injured Reserve. He's missed his four games, though, and is eligible to return.

On Wednesday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had quite a simple update on Collins' injury.

READ MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praises Two Lions

"[Collins] is doing well," Ryans said. "We'll see where he ends up."

On Friday, the superstar wideout made an appearance at practice, with his 21-day practice window now being open. He's designated to return off of Injured Reserve. Collins has been sidelined since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

With 32 receptions on the season, Collins has 567 yards and three touchdowns while in his fourth season in the NFL. A return in the primetime matchup against the Lions seems unlikely with his return to practice coming so late in the week, though it's certainly encouraging that he's back on the gridiron with the squad.

READ MORE: Lions Unsure Za’Darius Smith Will Play on Sunday vs. Texans

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Follow Kade on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Debuting Awesome ‘Battle Red’ Uniforms Against Lions on Sunday Night Football

• Texans WR Nico Collins 'Long Shot' vs. Lions

• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Jets Loss

• Analyst: Texans Should Have Made Cowboys Trade

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News