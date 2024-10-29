Should Texans Make a Receiver Trade Following Stefon Diggs News?
The Houston Texans took a huge blow on Tuesday as head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in the team's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Unfortunately, he tore his ACL. He'll be out for the year. It really hurts our team to hear that news," Ryans stated.
During the Texans' recent contest hosting the Colts -- the second matchup of the season between the two sides -- the team was already without Nico Collins, who missed his third game while on Injured Reserve.
To make matters worse, Diggs is in a contract year. After being traded to the Texans from the Buffalo Bills, the star wide receiver re-worked his contract to become a free agent this offseason. He was playing well and was set to earn quite a nice contract this offseason.
With an upcoming matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, the Texans are going to be shorthanded without Collins or Diggs available. Tank Dell will have to step up, as well as John Metchie III and the rest of the position room, but should the team look into making an upgrade at the position with the trade deadline nearly here?
The short answer is no. The team doesn't need to waste any assets in trying to make up for the impact Diggs made. Evidently, Dell is more than talented enough to step up in a bigger role. Collins should be able to return in Week 10.
With Collins and Dell leading the receiver corps, along with other depth that can step up in the third receiver position, the Texans should instead use their resources to upgrade either the defense or the offensive line.
To further solidify the decision to not add a receiver, four big trades have already been made. Receivers Amari Coopers, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson have already been traded this season, and it seems like Cooper Kupp will remain with his squad. Even if the Texans were to make a trade, would there be an available receiver worth a move?
Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud is highly talented, but he can't flex those muscles that are his talent if he doesn't have a clean pocket or protection from the guys in the trenches.
There are position groups off worse than the receivers, even after the Diggs news, that should take priority at the deadline. For a multitude of reasons, the Texans should stay away from a trade for a wide receiver.
