Are Texans on Upset Alert vs. Jets?
The Houston Texans are 6-2 going into their Week 9 matchup against the 2-6 New York Jets. However, the records in the game won't mean much at kickoff tonight.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Texans will lose to the Jets on Thursday Night Football.
"The Jets have lost two straight since making the trade for Davante Adams and five overall, so they need to get it going. The division is over, but they can still get a playoff berth. But only if they get the offense going. They will do it in this one as Aaron Rodgers finds a way to turn it around. The Texans have offensive line issues and now they are without Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins," Prisco writes.
Even though Rodgers and the Jets have underperformed, there still appears to be some hope that the team will deliver against the Texans, who have gotten bit by the injury bug at the wide receiver position.
Though the Texans are down Diggs and Collins, there is still plenty of depth that will have a chance to shine with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing to them. If they can find a way to maintain some of Diggs' impact, the Texans should have a good chance to prove Prisco wrong and come out of the game with a win.
