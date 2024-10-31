Texans Daily

Are Texans on Upset Alert vs. Jets?

The Houston Texans may be on the verge of a loss against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are 6-2 going into their Week 9 matchup against the 2-6 New York Jets. However, the records in the game won't mean much at kickoff tonight.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Texans will lose to the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

"The Jets have lost two straight since making the trade for Davante Adams and five overall, so they need to get it going. The division is over, but they can still get a playoff berth. But only if they get the offense going. They will do it in this one as Aaron Rodgers finds a way to turn it around. The Texans have offensive line issues and now they are without Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins," Prisco writes.

Even though Rodgers and the Jets have underperformed, there still appears to be some hope that the team will deliver against the Texans, who have gotten bit by the injury bug at the wide receiver position.

Though the Texans are down Diggs and Collins, there is still plenty of depth that will have a chance to shine with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing to them. If they can find a way to maintain some of Diggs' impact, the Texans should have a good chance to prove Prisco wrong and come out of the game with a win.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

