'It Sucks!' Texans' C.J. Stroud Talks Stefon Diggs Injury

C.J. Stroud isn't happy about Stefon Diggs missing the rest of the Houston Texans season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) runs with the ball after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are picking up the pieces after it was revealed that star wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the team's 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Among those frustrated with the news is quarterback C.J. Stroud, whose job was made a little bit easier because of Diggs.

"It sucks," Stroud said. "It’s not easy. It’s not something that I just can have a whole bunch of words for. I just hope and try to just wrap my mind around what happened, but it’s tough. You can’t really – you try to think positively about it, but it’s not a bunch of positive thoughts and I just really feel bad for him. He’s worked extremely hard. I think he was having one of the best times he’s ever had on a team, at least that’s what he told us. So, I just feel for him and praying for him and just hoping that he keeps his head up high and he’ll bounce back even stronger. So, it just sucks.”

Even though Diggs won't be on the field with Stroud and the rest of his teammates, he has a chance to still be part of the team if he chooses to do so.

“His impact is huge," Stroud said. "Stef has been somebody who you know you can lean on as a friend, as a teammate, as a brother, somebody who gives you life advice and somebody who just is an OG, just a vet, has played a lot of ball and lived a lot of life. So, I feel like if he’s still around, he’ll still be able to do those things and it’s just not fortunate for him that he had to go through this.”

When the Texans traded for Diggs during the offseason, it raised expectations ten-fold for the Texans. They went from potential playoff team to true threat in the AFC. Halfway through the year, the Texans are right there. But they will have to go the rest of the way without Diggs, and seeing how they respond to his absence will determine if the Texans are worthy of being one of the best teams in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener
