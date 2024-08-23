Why This Current Active Super Bowl Champion QB Is Raving About Texans’ C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans are headed into the 2024 season with some expectations to be a winning club behind them. The ascension of head coach DeMeco Ryans along with star quarterback C.J. Stroud is leading the franchise into a season in which they are contenders for the Super Bowl.
One of the biggest situations that has seen the Texans' franchise turnaround is the arrival of Stroud, who emerged as an absolute star in his first season in the NFL. The entire league was seemingly raving about the Ohio State product, and he's now heading into his second season in Houston.
Plenty of fans, coaches and pundits around the NFL have given Stroud their praises, and the most recent of those to do so is Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"I'm a huge fan of watching him play. He throws the ball with ease. Plays with like a really calm aggression, which I like," Stafford recently said.
The Texans won four games in 2022, and the arrival of Ryans helped shift the culture, but the on-field product really changes at the hands of Stroud. The Texans quarterback plays aggressively, but in a "smart" way as Stafford details when talking about Stroud's preseason touchdown pass to Tank Dell.
"... That's playing ball in an aggressive way, but smart. ... He plays at a really high level, especially for a young kid. They've got a lot of talent around him which is a lot of fun to watch, and he does a great job of getting his guys the ball," Stafford said.
Add Stafford, a 36-year-old veteran and Super Bowl champion to the list of believers behind Stroud has he makes way into his second season the NFL, which has been a hot start to his career. The second-year quarterback and the rest of the Houston squad are rallying together for what could be an incredible season.
