Texans Daily

Texans Take Beating in Loss to Chiefs

The Houston Texans lost more than just the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws to tight end Dalton Schultz (86) as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws to tight end Dalton Schultz (86) as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are heading home banged up in a 27-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The Texans hung in with the Chiefs throughout most of the game and looked to tie the game on a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tank Dell in the third quarter.

READ MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Suffers Possible Major Injury on TD Catch vs. Chiefs

However, a knee injury for Dell knocked him out of the game and put the Texans on a path of struggle for the rest of the game.

Houston only scored a field goal after that while Kansas City tacked on two scores to win the game.

The Texans not only lost Dell during the game, but defensive back Jimmie Ward and offensive lineman Shaq Mason both left the contest with injuries as well. Overall, not a good sign going into the final weeks of the season.

The Texans don't have much time to recover as the Baltimore Ravens come to town for Christmas Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT from NRG Stadium.

READ MORE: NFL Network Analyst Predicts Texans Defense To Show Out Against the Chiefs on GMFB

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Have Hands Full With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

• Texans Coach Talks Tytus Howard Position Change

• Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs

Texans Safety Jimmie Ward Leaves Game vs Chiefs With Foot Injury

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News