Texans Take Beating in Loss to Chiefs
The Houston Texans are heading home banged up in a 27-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon inside Arrowhead Stadium.
The Texans hung in with the Chiefs throughout most of the game and looked to tie the game on a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tank Dell in the third quarter.
However, a knee injury for Dell knocked him out of the game and put the Texans on a path of struggle for the rest of the game.
Houston only scored a field goal after that while Kansas City tacked on two scores to win the game.
The Texans not only lost Dell during the game, but defensive back Jimmie Ward and offensive lineman Shaq Mason both left the contest with injuries as well. Overall, not a good sign going into the final weeks of the season.
The Texans don't have much time to recover as the Baltimore Ravens come to town for Christmas Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT from NRG Stadium.
