Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs
Last weekend, the NFL's biggest star, Patrick Mahomes, suffered a scary injury after a hit late in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cleveland Browns. He was replaced by backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
That was notable for the Houston Texans, who take on the Chiefs on Saturday. Because both teams play on Christmas Day next week, they are facing a short week and playing on Saturday in a doubleheader slate of games.
Given the injury Mahomes suffered there was a question surrounding his availability. However, on Thursday, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz provided a key update on the superstar Chiefs quarterback.
"Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play on Saturday against the Texans," Shultz shared on social media, "Great news for KC: Mahomes won’t miss any time following Sunday’s scare."
The Texans might have already locked up a second straight AFC South victory and a playoff berth, but taking on the Chiefs provides a great litmus test for the club as they can prove they can hang with a contender late in the season, shortly before the playoffs begin.
Houston has struggled with injuries and with their offensive line this season, but they can prove capable of giving a Super Bowl-caliber team a run for their money on Saturday.
