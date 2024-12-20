NFL Network Analyst Predicts Texans Defense To Show Out Against the Chiefs on GMFB
The Houston Texans were able to clinch the AFC South and a playoff berth for the second year in a row after beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, but they have a tough final stretch of the season and that begins in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs who have only lost one game the entire season.
Last week, the Chiefs suffered a bit of a scare as quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in their 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns but all signs now point towards the future Hall of Famer playing in the tilt against the Texans despite the injury.
Even though Mahomes is planning to play, he likely won't be at 100% and that will allow for the Texans' defense to hunt.
The Texans' defense has lived up to their early season billing throughout the year and when speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL Network analyst Manti Te'o believes that they will show up once again here against the Chiefs, creating problems for Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.
Despite being absent a couple of players due to suspension and injury, the Texans' defense has slipped off in the slightest as they currently rank fourth in total defense (302.4 ypg), sixth in passing defense (196.9 ypg), tenth in rushing defense (105.6 ypg), ninth in scoring defense (21.4 ppg), fourth in third-down defense (34.4%), and second in sacks and takeaways.
Headed by a strong pass rush from Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter with excellent coverage on the backend spearhead by Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans' defense is a formidable challenge for offenses and with the Chiefs' offense not its usual self this season and the fact that Mahomes isn't 100% Houston has a great chance of turning this game on it's head.
