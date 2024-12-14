Texans Daily

Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

The Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium in Week 15.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Mike Boone (22) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry (46) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are returning to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.

The Texans are coming off of a bye, which could either lead to a fresh or rusty team while the Dolphins need a win to hold onto their faint playoff hopes.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Texans will come out flat, losing to the Dolphins in a 31-27 upset.

The Texans are off a bye, while the Dolphins are coming off an overtime victory over the Jets. The Miami defense didn't play well in that game, but I think they bounce back here. The Texans just haven't looked right on offense. Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami past the Texans," Prisco writes.

The Texans have had a tendency of coming into games flat, especially against teams that aren't on the same talent level as them.

Houston can win the AFC South with a win and an Indianapolis Colts loss, so it's important that the Texans take this game seriously, lock in and take care of business.

Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT from NRG Stadium.

Published
