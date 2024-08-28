Multiple Houston Texans Headline Projected Top 100 NFL Players List
The Houston Texans are setting up for a special season in 2024. Heading into their second season under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team solidified a contender status with a strong offseason.
The emergence of second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023 helped the Texans to ten wins, building off a four-win season. Houston then took it upon themselves to begin building a strong team around Stroud, capitalizing off his rookie contract.
With this, the Texans have built a squad that seems capable of contending for a Super Bowl. Houston has six players representing the team on ESPN's projected top 100 NFL players for next season, proving the team's star power.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Reveal Practice Squad
The first Texan to receive a mention on the list was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., ranked No. 99 in the league. The third-year pro has the potential to make a leap to being one of the best at his respective position.
Stingley's production and improvement in training camp is certainly something to note heading into the new campaign. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the next player to note, as the Texans star ranks No. 85 in the league. The 30-year-old might not look as good on paper this season, but his impact will be felt alongside
With a jump from No. 85 to ranked No. 40, the next Texan to represent the club is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who ESPN claims "has a case for being the best left tackle in the NFL." Keeping Stroud's jersey clean will be key as the superstar quarterback has what it takes to help the team win the Lombardi trophy.
The next two Houston players mentioned happened to play opposite of each other on the defensive side of the ball. Danielle Hunter (No. 39) and Will Anderson Jr. (No. 31) will be forces off the edge, finding their way into the backfield and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Last, but certainly not least, Stroud is the team's highest-rated player, being ranked No. 15 in the entire NFL. His rookie season was incredibly elite, and he's going to build off that and develop heading into year two.
Needless to say, there is plenty of star power within the Texans' roster on both sides of the ball.
READ MORE: Why Houston Texans Cut Former Dallas Cowboys' WR
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Release Former First-Round Pick Cornerback
• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy
• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams