Texans Urged to Consider Important Element in Big Trade
The Houston Texans are definitely in need of offensive assistance this offseason. Not only do they need to add playmakers, but they also must address an offensive line that was among the NFL's worst during the 2024 campaign.
Could the Texans fix their lack of weaponry and shoddy blocking in one fell swoop? Maybe not entirely, but ESPN's Mina Kimes feels that Houston should swing a big trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp not only to improve their aerial attack, but also their ground game.
Kimes noted that Houston's issues in pass protection and run blocking were not just a result of a poor offensive line, saying that it was a "team-wide issue" and that the Texans "need skill players who could block." She added that Kupp absolutely fits the bill there for Houston.
The Rams are in the process of trying to trade Kupp, who is coming off of a season in which he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Not only do the Texans need a player like Kupp, but they also just plucked before Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator.
Kimes adds that Caley will want to bring in some pass-catchers who can make the passing game "more diverse" while also providing some blocking in the trenches.
Taking that into consideration, a move for Kupp makes perfect sense for the Texans, who may be losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and will also likely be without Tank Dell for all of next season due to a horrific knee injury.
