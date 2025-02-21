Texans Linked to Tempting WR C.J. Stroud Could Unlock
The Houston Texans will have to put some more weapons around C.J. Stroud this offseason, as they may actually be lacking weapons heading into 2025.
The Texans could end up losing Stefon Diggs to free agency, and Tank Dell will probably be sidelined for all of next season due to a devastasting knee injury.
Of course, Houston does not have a ton of cap room heading into the offseason, so it may have to get creative in terms of how it goes about finding playmakers.
However, Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog has identified a very intriguing potential addition for the Texans next month: Elijah Moore.
Moore is coming off of a 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Browns in which he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown. Those don't look like great numbers on the surface, seeing as how the 24-year-old averaged just 8.8 yards per catch.
But in Moore's defense, he was playing with one of the worst quarterback situations in football, so perhaps Stroud could unlock him in Houston.
"The former second-round pick is only 24 years old, and feels like his potential has not been unlocked yet," Schwager wrote. "Stroud could be the guy to do it. His projected yearly salary should be around $4M per year, and if that is the case, the Texans should absolutely be interested."
The Texans could absolutely afford to hand out a $4 million salary, so if Moore really does come that cheap, he would represent a great bang-for-your-buck pickup for Houston.
Moore is a speedster who hasn't really gotten a chance to showcase his talents on the NFL level. Maybe the Texans can squeeze some more out of him.
