Texans Could Poach Embattled WR From Division Rival
The Houston Texans need to find a way to rectify their receiving corps this offseason, as it appears that the Texans may have a real problem in that area heading into 2025.
We don't know if Houston is going to be able to re-sign Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell is probably going to miss all of next season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury.
The issue is that the Texans do not have a whole lot of cap room heading into free agency, so the top wide receivers on the market—not that there are many of them—are almost certainly out of the question.
So, will Houston be able to add any receiver of significance other than just finding one in the NFL Draft? Well, there is one potentially interesting target that could surface: Christian Kirk.
Kirk has one year remaining on his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is widely viewed as a possible cut candidate. Kirk missed half of 2024 due to a broken collarbone, and injuries also limited him to just 12 games in 2023.
As a result, the Jaguars may move on from the 28-year-old, and if they do cut him, the Texans would probably be able to add him on an affordable one-year contract.
Kirk definitely has upside when healthy, as evidenced by his 2022 campaign in which he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.
Yes, he is three seasons removed from that, but he isn't old. It's just a matter of the Texas A&M product staying on the field. When he does, he is a productive pass-catcher.
Kirk could make plenty of sense for Houston if he becomes available in the coming weeks.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Texans Predicted to Land Shocking Weapon in NFL Offseason
READ MORE: Houston Texans Potential WR Target Receives Major Comparison
READ MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Swing Stunning Superstar Trade
READ MORE: ESPN Predicts Texans to Take Major Step Back in 2025
READ MORE: Texans Could Make Risky Contract Move With Key Defender