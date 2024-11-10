Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, & Preview
A battle of two NFL juggernauts is on the table tonight when the Detroit Lions (7-1) head South to Texas to take on the Houston Texans (6-3) from NRG Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The Texans have been in control of the AFC South since the onset of the season, but after a couple of stumbles, they have found that gap closed between them and the Indianapolis Colts. Luckily for them, they own the tie-breaker as they have beaten the Colts twice already this season.
As for the Detroit Lions, they are looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the entire league. They are off to a tremendous start with their lone loss coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the season. While they have a lead in the NFC North, the likes of the Vikings and Packers are hoping that they falter at some point.
Here is all the information you need for tonight's matchup under the open dome between the visiting Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans.
Texans vs. Lions Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Sunday, November 10th, 8:20 PM EST/7:20 PM CST
TV Channel
NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans vs. Lions Preview
The Lions have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL and will pose the biggest challenge for the Texans' defense thus far. They can move the ball in any fashion with their balanced approach and handful of playmakers.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff is efficient when throwing the ball, and the Texans will have a hard time disrupting him with superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. out for the contest.
The potential return of Nico Collins alongside Tank Dell being active will prove to be a major factor for Houston as they look to pick up a huge, momentum-swinging victory.
Prediction For Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions
While the Texans could strengthen their wide receiver room with the return of Collins, there is still plenty to be learned about the club's offensive line. They've struggled thus far and giving Stroud enough time to make big plays will determine their production on that side of the ball. The Lions' offense will prove to be too much as they will come away with a 27-14 victory in Houston.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem
• DeMeco Ryans Urges Texans to Protect C.J. Stroud Better: 'It’s Just Not Good Enough’
• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss