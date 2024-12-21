Texans vs. Chiefs: How To Watch, Kickoff Time, And More
The Houston Texans (9-5) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) in a special Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup on December 19, 2024.
This potential AFC playoff preview is set to kick off at noon CT. A victory would mark the Texans’ second consecutive 10-win season, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Here is everything you need for the matchup between the Texans and the Chiefs today.
Texans vs. Chiefs Kickoff Time
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, Missouri
Saturday, December 21st, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
NBC/Peacock - Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)
Madden Cast
Fans of EA's Madden NFL 25 are in for a treat as Peacock will stream an alternate feed of the game, blending elements of the iconic video game with the live action in real time. According to an NBC press release, the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast will “reimagine live football by integrating features from Madden NFL 25 directly into the broadcast, creating an experience that feels instantly familiar to fans of the game.”
Preview
The Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Texans. Houston enters as a 3-point road underdog.
Both the Chiefs and Texans have already secured their spots in the playoffs. The Chiefs, boasting an NFL-best 13-1 record, have clinched the AFC West but still are looking to secure the #1 seed and have plenty at stake in the final three weeks.
At 9-5, the Texans have locked up the AFC South with three games remaining. However, they are in a tight battle for playoff positioning with the 10-4 Steelers and 9-5 Ravens. A road victory at Arrowhead Stadium against the two-time Super Bowl champions would be a significant boost for Houston.
